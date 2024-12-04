father_karine
The Anti-Cosmetic Surgery Essay Every Woman Should Read
Long Live the Old Flesh
Nov 11
•
father_karine
13,366
1,005
3,087
August 2025
ugly girl manifesto
people on here often ask me: “father_karine, is it difficult being the only alleged female poster on substack who doesn’t post pictures of herself?”
Aug 5
•
father_karine
2,226
103
232
July 2025
Molly Mae
Oh, Molly Mae.
Jul 13
•
father_karine
261
30
25
June 2025
Anatomy of a Bachelorette
Fear and Self-Loathing in Las Vegas
Jun 23
•
father_karine
452
48
40
May 2025
trailer park tales
notes on classism, country castration, catfish, 7-layer bean dip, and henry david thoreau
May 4
•
father_karine
484
62
54
March 2025
12/21 - girls' trip to the gulag
my friend got cheated on so i dragged her down to Brighton Beach
Mar 9
•
father_karine
513
48
61
rich lady things
a list of 10 things any self-respecting rich lady simply must possess
Mar 3
•
father_karine
247
18
10
January 2025
an open letter to my dog who, if i'm being completely honest, lowkey kinda sucks
but i love him anyway
Jan 18
•
father_karine
3,485
249
411
A SECOND manic list of 10 film scenes I believe all men love and why they love them, according to me (a woman who's been drinking)
When I first wrote the prequel to this post, I thought “there’s no way I’ll ever do another one of these.” My soft, feminine mind could not grasp the…
Jan 12
•
father_karine
270
31
32
December 2024
surviving your very own bespoke body horror nightmare
30% off botox, ozempic, dermal fillers, and experimental procedures to erase yourself entirely
Dec 4, 2024
•
father_karine
319
26
39
September 2024
Notes on perverts I've encountered over the years (by me, a very wholesome lady)
As I write this, Substack is informing me that this post—a collection of loosely related vignettes about the perverts I’ve encountered over the years—is…
Sep 15, 2024
•
father_karine
358
36
25
July 2024
notes on aging, by me (aging woman)
what i like, what i don't like, and what doesn't matter at all
Jul 29, 2024
•
father_karine
260
27
22
