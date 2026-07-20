a REAL book, for REAL girls

For any new “Moshfegheads” here, let me introduce you. In 2018, up-and-coming author Ottessa Moshfegh released My Year of Rest and Relaxation, the instant-classic story of a stunning, Columbia-educated blonde who solves her life by sleeping through an entire year in her Upper East Side apartment, aided by history’s most permissive psychiatrist and a fictional drug so powerful it deserved its own book. Along the way she watches old Whoopi Goldberg VHS tapes, lets her personal hygiene slip, ignores her devoted (and patently “mid”) best friend Reva, and achieves total spiritual enlightenment mere pages before Reva dies in the September 11th attacks — a masterstroke of timing on Ottessa’s part. The book sold over a million copies, mostly to young women who describe it as “so me, if I didn’t brush my teeth.” It remains the greatest novel ever written about doing nothing, a genre with more competition than you’d think.

Love it or hate it, everyone read it and no one could stop talking about it. Moshfegh has been rather quiet since MYORAR, producing only two subsequent novels in which, quite unfortunately, some things do happen. But readers can rejoice as her eight year drought is finally over. This September Miss Moshfegh makes her exultant return to non-passive income through what she does best: numb rich white girls goofed up on pills, doing absolutely fucking nothing.

My Year of Rest and Relaxation 2: Still Relaxin’ hits bookshelves September 11, 2026. I received an advance copy of this long-awaited sequel along with the following critics, who, like me, simply couldn’t put it down. Won’t you join me for the review?

What Critics Are Saying about My Year of Rest and Relaxation 2: Still Relaxin’:

“Just as profound the second time around.” - Karla Reichardt, The New Yorker “Chum in the water for a generation that craves nothing.” - Lily Waynewright, London Review of Books “By God, you’ve done it again, old girl.” - Ottessa Moshfegh, NY Times Bestselling Author “Bedrotting in your own filth has never been so glamorous.” - Theresa Ranch, Slant Magazine “Ottessa remains one of Substack’s most prized paypigs, er, bestsellers.” - Chris Best, Substack Despot “I slept through it. ⭐⭐⭐⭐” - Harold Schneid, NYMag “Ummmm….” - Dasha Nekrasova

The sequel opens right where its predecessor ended: Reva, on the ledge of Tower 2, the second plane inbound. As the aircraft closes, its pilot, a plucky young jihadist Ottessa renders with the same generosity she extends to all her characters, looks up from his instruments and makes direct eye contact with a frantic Reva seconds before impact. Reva explodes; the tower does not. Three sentences afterward, with no paragraph break, Reva suddenly respawns with a full health bar directly into the narrator's kitchen holding two iced Matcha lattes and asking, in an annoying ass voice, if there’s seed oil in oat milk (there is). Less seasoned authors would feel compelled to validate Reva’s reality-bending reappearance with pages of theological exposition, but not Miss Moshfegh. Reva is back, baby, and that’s all that matters.

The toxic friendship and tacit rivalry between our beautiful, waspy narrator, and lowly, Jewish Reva is instantly revived with the same panache that delighted readers in the first book. Moshfegh doses up a delicious serving of fanfare as Reva remarks a total of four times throughout the novel: “thank god I didn’t die in 9/11 or else I’d never be able to abuse all these GLP-1s” and the narrator replies, in turn, “too bad there’s no peptide for being a dumb ugly bitch.” The exchange lands so perfectly the first three times, it’s purely a gift on the fourth. If only there was some sort of literary award for deeply accurate portrayals of New York City female friendships, Miss Moshfegh would certainly be nominated.

MYORAR:2’s curious setting in the island nation of Jamaica could have easily tipped into screwball “Weekend at Bernie’s 2” territory, but was ultimately the right choice following the first book’s most thorough roasting of New York City. Notably, the tropical location is only mentioned in passing once as the narrator does not leave her filthy luxury apartment for the novel’s entire one-year duration: a truly subversive choice by Miss Moshfegh, begging the question of whether her most deft artistry lies not in her writing, but in her coy withholding of it. The only inkling as to our exotic island locale is a single, hurried appearance by a Doordash driver delivering an oxtail plate to the narrator while remarking “ah di dutty stinkin’ white gyal too out!” in Patois so culturally rich that Brown University decided to use the line to advertise its exclusive MFA program.

The sequel also significantly dials up Moshfegh’s trademark Girl Grossness to adjust for eight years of shock inflation. Emotionally bludgeoned readers of 2026 are gifted three distinct shower scenes involving “dingleberries” interwoven with long, navel-gazing descriptions of the narrator’s conventional “hot wealthy thin blonde white woman” aesthetic. Moshfegh seems to be toying with her readership, pushing the boundary of how much shit she can cake onto her protagonist’s shapely behind while still rendering her shamefully fuckable: a truly bold literary high-wire act teased in Book 1 but only mastered in this near-impeccable sequel.

Tonally, the narrator has her origins in Camus’ The Stranger (1942), though Ottessa far surpasses the source. Camus, we must remember, gave us an outsider estranged from his mother, from God, from love, from the very concept of meaning — and then, in an act of literary cowardice the French have never answered for, made his breath fresh and his anus clean. From my recollection, Meursault bathes his beautiful, toned body in the glistening waters of the Mediterranean roughly eight times a day. The subtextual braid woven throughout the novel is that Meursault’s ass is so immaculate that it may be feasted upon at any given moment. Camus’ decision not to derail his rather vanilla social commentary with a single, load-bearing skidmark remains one of the gravest mistakes of his literary career, one Miss Moshfegh was certainly tracking in a Moleskine notepad.

Melville is perhaps even more guilty, as his megalomaniac Captain Ahab arguably did have a gross crusty asshole, though readers heard nothing of it. The grizzled, old sea captain survived on hardtack and seawater for years at a stretch, so the arithmetic is not particularly complicated. And yet Melville could not summon the grit to delegate one of his 136 chapters to the man’s filthy butthole, instead cravenly pouring his energy into hundreds of pages on cetacean taxonomy, rope, and the color white (possibly not a real color at all). What a great injustice that the whale received a chapter dedicated exclusively to its whiteness while the captain's unkempt asshole received only deafening silence. It is a glaring omission felt in readers’ hearts for over 170 years. Alas, the inclusion of a mere 12 pages on the unhinged captain’s flagrant disregard for maritime anal hygiene would have catapulted Moby Dick out of the antechamber of greatness and into the very room itself.

Though I suppose we should not be too hard on Camus or Melville. No, not even certified sex freak and documented wet fart enthusiast James Joyce dared to fly this close to the sun. Only Ottessa has dared. According to GoodReads reviewer Asheliegh Q., in one spine-tingling chapter Moshfegh “just fucking goes for it” and describes the narrator's tight, hot girl sphincter as textured like "the rim of a jar of chunky Jif peanut butter accidentally left out overnight" — lines also proudly printed on the Brown University MFA program materials.

MYORAR:2 contains a series of other additions that improve upon the predecessor without compromising its spirit. The narrator’s wholesome fixation with Whoopi Goldberg from Book 1 is slightly expanded as the narrator becomes increasingly enamored with the original 1970s “Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids” animated television series created and hosted by beloved comedian Bill Cosby. Ottessa’s brazen choice to have the narrator yell “HEY HEY HEY IT’S FAT ALBERT!” in a strained Bill Cosby voice each time she queues up the VHS tape is more than gutsy given the social climate of the time.

My advance copy of the book, however, included a line edit from Miss Moshfegh’s editor on this section that simply read “Ottessa, no” — an admonishment apparently taken to heart, as the next chapter seamlessly transferred the narrator’s attention to Gilbert Gottfried, a safer though markedly more tenuous choice. This was the novel’s only misfire, and if I may be so forward to say a rather uncharacteristic act of shrinking from a woman who once auctioned off her used toothbrush for $40 at a Dim Sum restaurant in downtown New York City. However, once I reconceptualized this segment as biting commentary on authorial control and modern censorship rather than a mere gaffe, I was forced to question whether this was perhaps just another one of Miss Moshfegh’s strokes of literary genius. Certainly it was. Well played, Ottessa. Well played.

The decision to supplement the narrator’s anachronistic love of VHS tapes with whittling small figurines was another treat, proving that Miss Moshfegh’s bag of “humanizing hot sad rich white girl quirks” was not as empty as the New York Times quite unfairly suggested on the walls of its 41st floor ladies’ restroom. The book’s meandering descriptions of the young, cosmopolitan narrator struggling to carve a fetish of the Benadryl Hat Man added a wonderful illusion of depth to her character, all of which was swiftly washed away with each transient dingleberry.

Ottessa further tantalizes us with the smallest whiff of romance, as the beautiful young narrator directly propositions the tiny Benadryl Hat Man carving: “let me suck your dick.” Unfortunately, her hazy longing is met with a near-equal wooden stare, all culminating in the greatest literary “will they / won’t they?” since Wuthering Heights’ own Heathcliff and Cathy. Brava.

In Chapters 6, 7, and 8, the narrator aimlessly shuffles her furniture (a single beanbag chair) around the living room for eleven hours: arguably the novel’s most challenging stretch for unsophisticated readers who lack patience and God’s grace. Fortunately, the payoff lands with unwavering satisfaction when all is revealed to have been a paracetamol hallucination in Chapter 9.

Penultimate Chapter 14 is simply a shaky drawing of the Celestial Seasonings Sleepytime tea bear, which was a delight when read consecutively with the grim final installment. There, Reva violently perishes when her experimental underwater submersible implodes after plunging deep into the Mariana Trench during a Birthright “day trip” excursion. In the sequel, Moshfegh directly responds to the uncharitable criticism lobbed at her first book: that she had used Reva’s shocking death during the 9/11 terrorist attacks as a literary device to galvanize the narrator’s spiritual catharsis. Yes, certain so-called litterateurs argued that the character of “Reva” exists solely to be belittled and then killed off like South Park Kenny at the exact moment her death becomes useful to the narrator’s development arc. In Book 2, Miss Moshfegh slowly unfurls a svelte middle finger to such accusations; she avoids the critics’ trap entirely by bravely breaking with the narrator’s POV and ending the novel on a shocking tableau: a wide-eyed Reva whispering “oh no” in her 12x8 foot tin sarcophagus moments before it succumbs to 108 megapascals of oceanic pressure, with the words “fade to black” printed at the end of the page like it was a mini-movie. A stunning, provocative choice that left me singing “what does it mean???” in a Miley Cyrus voice to my rescue tabby, Chester, on our Crate and Barrel loveseat.

If readers find this book tedious because “there’s no real plot and the characters are terrible” I would argue that such readers are simply missing the novel’s very point. For a generation whose entire gospel is “nothing ever happens,” Ottessa built the church, lit a match, pantomimed burning down that church, but then abruptly blew out the match and moonwalked away.

The bottom line? Moshfegh’s daring decision to adapt MYORAR into a White Lotus-style anthology involving a new exotic location and a different, grotesque sacrificial death for Reva each year is a patently smart move in these strange times. When asked if she would tip her hand as to what we could expect for poor Reva in the third installment, Miss Moshfegh only smirked and replied “well I certainly haven’t been watching any ISIS beheading videos lately” before sending me a $1000 Venmo request for the 4 seconds it took her to say that.

Whatever Miss Moshfegh has planned for Part III, we can’t wait.

****