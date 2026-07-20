father_karine

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Maps's avatar
Maps
4d

I never know what you’re talking about but I will get on this ride every single time.

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Buzz Kantwrite's avatar
Buzz Kantwrite
4d

As someone who lives under a rock and is not familiar with this author and book... I had to google whether this sequel exists... I was disappointed to discover it doesn't. At least I have this review.

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