last year when my friend who is also a literary device asked me: “father_karine, what does HEALTH mean to you?” i struggled to answer. i took nine full months off work to ponder this philosophical question, and at the end of my sabbatical i was none the wiser. the very concept of “health” seems to be ever-changing with the times. when i was a young girl, my household strictly adhered to the dietary guidelines set forth in the Department of Agriculture’s “food pyramid.” back then, it was built on a solid foundation of 23-40 daily servings of sugarbread and name brand cereals. but recently the same government informed me my entire childhood was a lie by replacing the bottom rung of the pyramid with 16 daily servings of anything you can hit and kill with you car, including drifters and cryptids. frankly, i have no idea what to make of that. like many of you, i feel angry and confused.

thousands of years ago i would have asked the wise elders in my tribe just how many servings of government-subsidized chocolate dairy milk was appropriate for a lass of my size. more importantly, i would have also asked them questions about child-rearing, mating, wellness, and spirituality. but thanks to deforestation and the proliferation of airbnbs the tribes are long gone. and my dear mother, my last relic of any sort of tribal wisdom, was so hopelessly addicted to cigarettes, gas station fountain pepsi, and hydroxycut during my youth that i felt i had nowhere to turn for guidance.

in the growing absence of community and extended family networks, a gaping hole has been torn in our modern human hearts. we have become untethered. we have been reduced to milky-eyed, aimless searchers, blindly grasping for relief in the darkness. lucky for us, SubStack was brave enough to step up and fill that void; and it’s your mommy now, for better or worse.

on this platform you’ll find everything you need to satisfy your deeply human conformist desire to be told exactly how to act and what to think, look, eat, drink, read, wear, watch in order to find true, everlasting happiness.

you’ll find essays on how to parent your kids HARD, how to parent your kids soft, how to cure your autism or, in the alternative, weaponize it against your loved ones and employer. how to host a dinner party, how to change your awful personality, how to overcome your social media addiction by shoving your phone up your ass and dancing a little jig. how to live authentically, really, truly authentically. how to slim-down, how to glow-up, how to incorporate empathy into your cyberbullying practice. how to make the most out of your pathetic 20s, according to some smug bitch who’s never suffered a day in her life. you’ll find the 8 best night creams to stave off suicide this summer, 10 stoic man principles to practice instead of beating your bitch wife and kids, 5 “clean girl” make-up looks that will have you walking out of the grey sea and into the shotgun department at Walmart, like a real American woman. yes, it’s all right here on SelfHelpStack.

so you scroll. you scroll until all this delicious, seductive, everchanging and conflicting advice congeals into a living grey sludge. and when that sentient viscous puddle crawls through your ear canal and wraps itself around your brain, you’ll suddenly find yourself supine on the chaise lounge, transfixed by the neon glow of your phone as the spittle seeps out of the corners of your mouth. and with your last remaining crumb of energy, you’ll extend your pointer finger and smash that little heart button on an ass-wiping guide titled “Living Dangerously: Why Hot Girls Swipe Back to Front” immediately before drifting into a coma.

but i’m here to wake you. and i’ve got good news: i’ve found the one true secret to health and happiness. i’ve traversed these great content plains and valleys far and wide. and from the hills, i have cast out these charlatans peddling their snakeoil, these modern day Pardoners selling their Relics of pigs bones as the last bodily vestiges of some holy saint.

you can trust me. i’ve been delivering 100% real content on this platform since 2022, during which time i’ve never charged for my poasting or advertised anything, not even my female-led cryptocurrency venture, GlamCoin, which guarantees all its supporters will receive a one-way ticket straight to the moon and earn a 200% ROI every time 🚀🚀🚀

i’m not here to sell you anything. i’m just here to share with you my deeply personal story about how i overcame addiction and changed my life by giving up one single substance: water.

my wake-up call came during during a very douchey musical festival where i purchased a $13 tallboy of “Liquid Death 100% still mountain water” and realized it was pretty much the exact same swill i use to flush excrement down the toilet. the can told me i needed to “murder my thirst” much like the talking dog who spoke to the Son of Sam. later that evening i spied a woman on the E train carrying this “motivational water bottle” that ordered her exactly when to drink and how much. that’s when it clicked: there was a dark agenda at play, and i was but a pawn in the game of Big Hydration. i also realized that during my nearly two decades in this godless concrete city, i’ve never seen a healthy, beautiful person carrying a water bottle, especially one with fuckin words on it.

after my much-needed reality check, i set out on a long, arduous health journey to stop drinking water. first, i focused on “decentering” water, slowly replacing it with equal parts dry beans and lentils. then, when i felt ready, i cut it completely. here’s what happened next:

What Are the Benefits of Cutting Water?

the full list of benefits i experienced by cutting out water are far too voluminous and powerful to post on any internet platform, including substack. for the sake of brevity, however, i will tell you that by cutting out all liquids i was able to accomplish the following:

snatch my waistline. on day 10 without water i looked in the mirror and couldn’t believe my eyes. i was serving Marilyn Manson elective lower rib removal auto-fellatio levels of waist-to-hip ratio. my new, perfect body is giving unaccredited medical school anatomical skeleton wrapped in blue cellophane baddie. even my once swollen kidneys are now cunted as hell, #twinning with two petit medjool dates on a girl dinner snackplate. when i finally stopped drinking water, i learned that there had been a beautiful supermodel trapped inside my disgusting bloated tardigrade body all this time; she was just waterlogged under gallons and gallons of water. well folks, the bitch is loose and she’s gonna start posting some absolutely incomprehensible garbage paywalled Sex Diaries on here & let me tell you, people WILL ~ like & subscribe~

improve my mental clarity. after only 72 hours without water, the debilitating brain fog that has afflicted me since i was a newborn finally lifted. by day 7, i was able to finish the NYT crossword puzzle in 15 minutes. by day 14, i didn’t even need a writing utensil to complete the puzzle, i simply mentally willed the letters into the appropriate grid square like a hot, uncrippled version of Professor X from “the X-men.” with a smooth wave of my pointer and middle fingers, a stream of vowels and consonants would float from deep within my supermind to their final destination on the crossword grid where the secret, sexually-charged messages sent by cruciverbalist William F. Shortz would reveal themselves to me and me alone.

optimize my body for extended runtime plays, concerts, and films. no more waiting in line at the bar to get a drink and then waiting again at the women’s restroom to piss it right back out like some dumbass modern day Sisyphus. have fun rolling that big piss boulder for all eternity, ladies. while you’re feeding those hungry public potties with your liquid yellow shame, i’ll be relaxing in my seat, eating freeze-dried astronaut ice cream, and reading the microbiome report for Bryan Johnson’s nutsack right here on substack dot com.

become utterly irresistible to service workers. i can officially confirm that waiters will think you’re sexy and cool as hell when you respond “never touch the stuff” when they ask “still or sparkling?” i made one waiter so horny when i angrily remarked “i said i don’t DO that stuff anymore” while swatting a water carafe off the table that he dropped his little notepad and when he bent over to pick it up some stuff fell out of his pockets (cringe)

eliminate all so-called “signs of aging.” after i quit water, the fine lines in my face completely disappeared. you may have been told that wrinkles are caused by a natural process called “aging.” wrong. just another lie sold by Big Hydration to keep you drinking from the trough of discontent with the rest of the sheeple. after you stop drinking water, your body will go through a natural purging phase and expel all the toxins that have been accumulating inside you since you were a fetus. with my Great Debloat finally complete, my face now has no lines or texture at all. it’s like one big smooth magic eight ball and when you shake it some facial features appear in the little translucent window part. & if you want to kiss me you gotta shake it real good so “the lips” show up and not that cheeky “ask again later” message or some shit

get rid of PMS (not sure if that was ever real to begin with tho tbh)

streamline my monthly menstrual periods; i now deposit a single, hardened “bloodstone” once every four months, which i swiftly consume like a flintstones chewable vitamin to reabsorb my own power

achieve financial independence. real talk: i’m saving at least $900 USD per MONTH on things like cups and water. you jealous puffy haters will say it’s fake but i just put a down payment on a new house outside Scranton, PA. that’s right, the house that not drinking water bought.

establish myself as the alpha. quitting water is without a doubt one of the most badass power moves you can make in this life. it’s exponentially more impressive than quitting drugs/alcohol or even overcoming some garden-variety health condition, which, according to my social media feed 99% of the planet has done. so lob in this little factoid as your “icebreaker” at your next work retreat to let your trifling ass coworkers know you don’t play. dan from accounting may have “beat” his “cancer” but that limp-dicked beta is still suckling on the corporate waterhose like it’s his momma’s swollen titty. goo-goo ga-ga, dan, you nasty little spigot-licker

me right now fr fr

Ok, but why cut water? Don’t we need it?

according to a recent Gallup poll, only 1 in 74 Americans actually knows what’s in their water and where it comes from. my question for the culture: how do you know you need something if you don’t understand what it is, what’s in it, or from whence it came?

Doesn’t it just come from water towers? you ask. hardly. the vast majority of water-tower water was violently displaced in the 1950s to provide low-income housing to our nation’s mentally ill cartoons. driven from its ancestral home in the great metal towers, America’s water was forced deep underground and into remote basins and reservoirs, far from the cruel red hand of mankind.

which ones? nobody is quite sure. in disgraced director Roman Polanski’s neo-noir thriller “Chinatown” (1974), a scrappy young private eye (Jack Nicholson) tried to find out where the city of Los Angeles’ water was coming from and exactly what it was up to. unfortunately, he was arrested by the city’s corrupt police force before he could crack the case. the film’s message? sometimes you’re just better off not knowing anything about water, like at all.

but i know things i wish i could unknow. for starters, i know America’s freshwater lakes and reservoirs are universally tainted by exotic beaver secretions. every day thousands of gallons astringent urine, castoreum, and pellet turds pour from every orifice of these foul, semiaquatic rodents into our once-pure water sources. i also know it’s personal: these hateful, paddle-tailed vermin vowed to transform our nation’s finest drinking water sources into their disgusting personal privies as revenge for 300+ years of being fashioned into silly hats.

below ground, the situation is even more dire. there, toxic run-off from the endless sea of overflowing cemeteries leeches into the groundwater, contaminating our drinking supply with bacteria from decaying human flesh. don’t believe me? history is replete with cautionary tales that will forever go ignored by the the thirsty, ignorant masses. East London’s own Aldgate Pump is perhaps the most notorious example. in the 1800s, the now famous pump supplied much of the area’s water supply. unfortunately it was comprised of toxic leachate: rainwater that had been filtered through the city’s crowded, shallow burial grounds. when the death toll rose and the water was finally tested by city health officials, in it they found massive amounts of decaying organic matter and calcium that had leeched from the bones of the deceased.

one of the city’s most popular publications, The Satirist or The Censor Of The Times, commented on the sorry state of aquatic affairs in January 1862:

“Most of these waters are bright and sparkling, and they have a cool and agreeable taste. They are, therefore, much sought after for drinking purposes; but the coolness of the beverage and the briskness of its appearance are dangerous fascinations, for they are both derived from organic decay. Dead and decomposing matters have accumulated in the soil, and have been partially changed by its wonderful power of oxidation, and thus converted into carbolic acid and nitre. These have given to the water the agreeable qualities which are so deceptive. . . . Many of the pumps are in close proximity to the fat graveyards of the City, and it is more than probable that all of them derive their water chiefly from these sources, for they are the principle gathering grounds for the surface springs; in fact, they are the only open spaces through which the rain can percolate to reach the shallow wells.”

Okay, well, that doesn’t happen these days. are you so sure, dear reader? i happen to have it on good authority that in 2007 Coca-Cola’s purified water brand Dasani quite spectacularly failed the FDA’s standards of quality testing (SOQs) after it, like the bright and sparkling waters of Aldgate, tested positive for both cadaver scrum and corpse chitlins. in a private letter dated February 14th, 2008 to Coca-Cola’s board of directors, the FDA commissioner gave the company a stark ultimatum: either discretely clean up their act and stop selling graveyard run-off or officially rebrand Dasani as “skeleton juice.”

Obviously they fixed it, you’re thinking, since Dasani is still Dasani and not “Skeleton Juice.” well, you didn’t hear it from Father_Karine, folks, but if you think several million in bribes, a couple of well-trained hitmen, and an indeterminate number of strategic blowjobs can’t solve any giant corporation’s corpsewater scandal, i don’t know what to tell you. all i knows is that Dasani still taste like Dasani.

spread the truth about the juice Share

Okay, you convinced me, I’m ready to stop drinking water. What now?

first of all, i’d like to commend you for reading this far. it took a lot of courage to get here. water addiction is a real illness, one as serious as any other. probably way more serious than whatever crap most of you claim to have in your silly little online bios tbh.

you should know, however, that reading stupid computer articles will only take you so far. there’s simply no substitute for a little thing called “doing the work” — hard, taxing emotional, physical, mental, sexual, financial, spiritual, and highly sexual work. and only when you’ve Done The Work will your ancestral spirit guide reveal itself and bestow upon you the ancient secrets necessary to kick your water habit forever. i’m sorry, you didn’t think you could change your entire life just by reading a “SubStack” did you? my my. i can lead a horse to no water, but i can’t force it to not drink.

when you’re ready to ascend to Level Two your spirit guide will appear, taking the form of someone close to you; a familiar face intended to foster a sense of deep emotional wellbeing and belonging. for some it could be a grandparent, for others a mentor or a lover. perhaps the face of your spirit guide will simply be that of your own. it is different for everyone. me? my spirit guide chose to incarnate in this physical realm as a large, staggering polecat outside the Cracker Barrel dumpster in Somerset county, PA, which i believed at the time had come to be the final resting place of my misplaced Invisalign aligners.

but everything happens for a reason. when i saw the creature approach as i was digging through the trash for my Invisalign, i could sense this was no ordinary polecat. the beast labored towards me with an uncharacteristic, human-like confidence that would have put legendary Canadian pick-up artist, Mystery, to great shame. and when the polecat sank its fangs into my cankle, i knew His Directive would be revealed to me and that it would grow stronger within me each and every day. and that directive was to avoid water indefinitely.

Will the journey be difficult?

so you think cutting water, the so-called “life of the cell,” will be easy? well, let me tell you: yes, physically it will be very, very easy. i promise you won’t even miss the stuff. it’s the social and spiritual aftermath that will hit you hard.

for me, the hardest pill to swallow was coming to terms with just how much of my old social life revolved around water. sadly, when the water in my body dried up, so did most of the outreach from loved ones. and frankly, the people who did stick around weren’t exactly setting me up for success. it was like they weren’t even listening when i would rock back and forth muttering “no water. no water. no water.” for several hours a day. like clockwork, every Friday night i’d get added to a group text asking “who goin to the cistern tn?” or “anyone in the cistern?” or “cistern later?” real friends wouldn’t put you in close proximity to a cistern after you announced your intent to permanently abstain from H2O. much like water, they were toxic. i simply had to cut them off.

i’m afraid even my husband proved to be just another jealous hater in the end. on day 3 of my wellness journey, he started saying high-key abusive things like “what’s a polecat?” and “we need to go to the hospital.” thankfully i had studied Dr. Bessel van der Kolk’s bestselling self-help book “The Body Keeps The Score” and could recognize the telltale signs of potential abuse & trauma before it was converted into fibromyalgia in my legs, and floaters in my e y e s. all’s to say that i recently lost about 200 pounds of water weight if you catch my drift (alexa: play “goodbye earl” by the dixie chicks😏). the only thing my body is keeping score of now is how absolutely fucking bangin’ it is, guhhdamn.

will i find another man? maybe. if any can handle me. i’ve come to realize i’m just on another level these days. i live somewhere beyond the blue rainbow, free from the influence of Big Hydration and its liquid lemmings. this time around, i’m not gonna settle. i know my worth and quite frankly i’m not too worried about putting myself back out there cuz i got something special. i got that DAP (dry ass pussy). that forever-rolling tumbleweed pussy. that biblical King of Ahab drought pussy. that double saltine cracker pussy. i got that Nazca alien mummy pussy. that Arrakis Fremen sietch pussy. feral cat sandpaper tongue pussy. that Atacama desert anthropomorphic geoglyph pussy. that Grapes of muthafuckin’ Wrath duuuust bowl pussy.

i got that Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome “who run Bartertown?” pussy. phosphorus pentoxide pussy. that dried-out Spongebob, boy’s out of his damn element pussy. i got that Matt Damon struggling to terraform my red Martian pussy (pussy). that ill-fated Hastings Cutoff through the barren salt flats, abandon the fuckin’ wagon pussy. that RFK complexion, Jack Link’s Original $2.99 gas station jerky pussy.

i got that immortal, grudge-holdin’ Galapagos giant tortoise pussy. dusty Interstellar farmhouse pussy. California wildfires “somebody save the cartier and the goldendoodle” pussy. i got that Cormac McCarthy Blood Meridian, total moral collapse, hairless albino demigod Judge Holden pussy.

and i’ll never, ever, drink water again.

“In the neuter austerity of that terrain all phenomena were bequeathed a strange equality and no one thing nor spider nor stone nor blade of grass could put forth claim to precedence.” - cormac mccarthy