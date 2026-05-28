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Numbers Station by Roddy Boyd's avatar
Numbers Station by Roddy Boyd
3d

Those last few grafs? They are like a soaring Mark Knopfler solo, except imagine if he didn't play guitar and wrote (a lot) of lyrics about "dry ass pussy."

FWIW, I'm working on a similar premise: I'm an oxygen truther. This shit is WAY TF overrated; I'm a nitrogen and carbon-maxxer. I had a meeting with RFK Jr. and he told me he's a fan. He's put me in touch with Tiffany Trump, and I hope to get her sponsorship to get it into school curriculums by autumn.

#bethechange

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Anna's avatar
Anna
3d

Do you think external water is okay? When I go to the beach I don't want to stay on the sand.

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