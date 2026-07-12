



“We must make an idol of our fear, and call it god.” - Antonius Block

In late winter 2020, I attended a work conference, one of those deeply patronizing Women in [INDUSTRY]! ones. Before heading home, I ran into one of the panelists in the lobby—a chic, polished woman from Hong Kong. As I leaned in to introduce myself, she visibly recoiled from me like I was some leper (much more than people normally do at these events). I remember thinking, What the hell is this chick’s problem? Thankfully, years of very delicate HR training paid off and, in my 30s, I had finally learned not to say the quiet part aloud (or so I thought).

“I’m sorry, I’m not doing handshakes with everything going on right now,” she said, eyeballing me like I was something you’d find after turning over a flat rock in a stagnant creek.

I solemnly nodded, thinking damn, these bitches be crazy, but, turns out this girl boss was 100% right. Mere weeks after she psychically spat on me in the hotel lobby, the City That Never Sleeps dozed off. That day, an old friend called me in a panic from the tarmac at JFK; she was on her way to see family abroad. She had been instructed that the plane would depart, but no American citizen would be guaranteed re-entry. Days later I recall walking down Times Square, its neon lights flashing with full intensity to no audience but myself and a few other loiterers. Overnight, it seemed, the city had died.

Meanwhile, in old Odesa, Privoz market, one of Europe’s last old-world bazaars, was thriving. Or so it seemed to me, face aglow from the divine light of my phone. Odesa itself was founded in 1794, and trade began almost immediately at the Stary (old) Bazaar: the city’s first market. Privoz began in 1827, with wares sold from the backs of horse-driven carts — a large open area where carts hauling goods to the local bazaar would stop. In the early 1900s, Privoz burned during a plague outbreak and was rebuilt quite promptly thereafter. It continued to operate until this particular plague struck. And, after a brief six week closure in spring 2020, the market was permitted to reopen under sanitary conditions in May 2020. It has remained open since.

For clarity’s sake, I have not been to the market, though I’d like to visit someday. I know only of its existence through the almighty algorithm which, during COVID, cosmically redirected me back to a single Instagram account: Tanya_Privoz.

Who is she?

Tanya is a fish vendor at Privoz Market. She’s become somewhat of an online sensation due to her signature look, charisma, and unusual aquatic offerings at her market stall. As an American, I had never seen such delicacies. Some were intriguing; others seemed downright monstrous. Even Lovecraft could not have imagined something so foul and disturbing as the “Kraken Cake” — three layers of smoked fish held together with illegal toxic epoxy glue, with an entire mature octopus stamped on top, served by a woman.

In old Odesa, glued to a cake, dead Cthulhu lay dreaming.

In addition to the grotesque fish cakes, she also sells whole dried fish, dried eels, filets of smoked salmon that seem too big to not be GMO, and buckets of caviar.

The uncanny vittles combined with her bombshell looks have garnered her a cult following on social media. As I traveled deeper down the rabbit hole, I found myself fascinated by the comments section. Most of them fell into three categories, and when translated from Ukrainian/Russian into English, are nothing but poetry:

These fishcakes are poisonous and disgusting v. you’re a jealous hater

big if true

Tanya’s hair in the food is disgusting v. you’re just a jealous hater

Tanya stole customer lists from her former employer (another buxom blonde named SONYA) to start her own business v. you’re just a jealous hater

Sparring over the war

All’s to say, I became transfixed by this beautiful Slavic fish queen and her poison fishcakes. She hawked her wares with such charisma, such conviction. In my despair, I romanticized everything about her. I thought about how much I’d like to sell fish at market instead of work my stupid little office job. I fantasized about coming home, reeking of expired salmon and meat glue, covered in fish cracklins. “Rough day at the stall?” My husband would ask. “Yeah, sold out of the kraken cakes,” I’d say as he tried to kiss me while I begged him to let me shower first. “Babe, please, I smell like koryushka….”—but he’d only kiss me harder: “I don’t care.” And we’d make sweet, fishy love right there.

Oh yes, I had convinced myself that manning the Ukrainian fish stall was somehow completely different than when I used to come home stinking of Whopper meat from my Burger King gig. On a deeper level, though, I found the videos spiritually nourishing during a time when life suddenly became very small for most of us. Travel was banned, especially the exotic type. Dining out was near impossible, unless you wanted to sit in a plastic bubble and pretend that was normal. And bars? Forget it.

To me, the videos were almost a proxy for life itself. They transported me far away from New York, where I was becoming increasingly miserable, alienated from my friends and my beautiful routine. The videos helped pass the time, but not enough.

I quite suddenly had more bandwidth than I had ever had in the last decade and no outlet for it. According to the internet, I could either make sourdough, kill myself, or start creatively writing. The first two sounded boring so I opted for the third. And that is how this Substack was born.

But the writing did not help me. In truth, writing has never made me feel better—it’s just a slightly more sophisticated version of self-harm. What makes me feel better? Socializing. Structure. Being offline. That is why COVID unwound me entirely. It peeled off my skin like I was an overripe banana and threw me into a blender with discount whey.

I needed to get out of the house, to socialize, dine out, go to my office, see a movie. And when all these beautiful things were suddenly (and very unfairly) taken from me, I felt totally untethered. It was a strange sort of depression, wholly unlike the one I felt as a teenager, with its crying spells and its emo playlists. This one felt more frenetic. Life no longer felt real. It was like I was an alien watching a simulation of myself, of life, through the convenience of a Zoom splitscreen call.

And in that simulation, there was no longer consequence to anything. If you had told me the sun was about to explode, I would have sat there patiently waiting for my body to shatter into a billion particles of ambient, cosmic dust. I would explain to the simulation version of myself that all life, including this iteration of Father_Karine, is simply a way for the Universe to know and experience itself. And when it is done experiencing through any one vessel, it simply directs its return to the source.

My depression eventually metastasized into impulse shopping—something I had never struggled with before the pandemic. As I became more ungrounded, I began spending exorbitant amounts of money on the dumbest things, including rare vintage 1920s dresses. I would wear them at home alone, make cocktails for myself, and pretend I was at some wild party. It was absolutely unhinged and I still have not been able to resell most of them. To this day, they hang in my closet like ghosts, filling my entire bedroom with the last breaths of the women who died from tuberculosis while wearing them. But I needed dopamine, and the only thing that would produce it was outbidding Florence Welch on some fucking Gunne Sax monstrosity. “Eat shit, Florence” I would mutter as she bit the concrete curb, my leather boot pressed against the back of her neck. (just kidding, flo, i love u <3).

I know what you’re thinking: Father_Karine, you don’t seem like the type to wear long, feminine ghost lady dresses. That is because I am NOT. The pandemic created a great schism within me; I lost all sense of self. And if no one has done so, scientists should really study the link between declining mental health and 100% natural fiber maxi dresses. Because as soon as a bitch show up in some Ebenezer Scrooge ass long cotton dress, you know she’s about to lose it. And if you’re wondering if I at least looked good in these dresses, I did not. I straight up looked like E.T. half dead in the river wearing an American Girl Doll dress. So if you’ve read this far without questioning any decision YOU made from 2020-2022, I want you to spend the next five minutes looking at this photo and thinking about your choices.

i commissioned this

share if you, too, have made mistakes Share

Confined to my home, I would sink into a great melancholy and boot up one of Tanya’s videos. She seemed to speak directly to me. I became convinced, quite irrationally, that consuming her smoked and dried fish could heal me, physically and spiritually. But where could I taste such delicacies? I was particularly enamored with the layered fish cake. I scoured the Eastern European supermarkets in South Brooklyn to no avail. I searched online at major outlets. Nothing. Eventually, lost deep on page 15 of Bing! search results, I found two independent stores that made a more refined version of the three-varietal smoked fish cake/roll (roulette), and an internet company selling whole dried fish. Here is what I purchased:

Smoked Fish Roulette from Fish Delights. This product has since been discontinued, so I don’t feel bad about maligning it. Fish Delights is a European food market in Poway, California. I was afraid to order this fish roll because FD’s online ordering system was unclear about whether they could and would ship to NY. I rolled the dice, placed an order, and 4 days later a random ass box (shipped via USPS) was delivered to our local post office. Thankfully my husband was serendipitously there when it arrived, otherwise it would have sat in the package room over the weekend. When I opened the package to reveal I had ordered a smoked fish roulette from California, he asked me if “I was okay, really.” The fish roll itself was passable, though it certainly would have been better if it had been shipped properly. When I opened the vacuum pack, a lot of fish juice gushed out. Like the roll was horny to be eaten. I’m sure somewhere in Brooklyn someone would have used those fish drippings to create a $23 martini, but I just wasted it by sopping it up with a paper towel.

look at that weird sheen

The Dried Salted Koryushka from “Smoke-It-Fish.” Smoke-It-Fish is an internet-based American smoked fish company run by two hot Russian-American guys. If you’re some sort of smoked fish pervert, I do encourage you to check out their site, because it’s basically just that. The dried salted Koryushka (smelt) is a typical Eastern European beer snack, and I will say that I was wholly unprepared for this culinary experience. I enjoy fishy salty things, my American palate was simply not built for this level of pungency. Every third/fourth one of these had dried caviar inside, making it even more pungent. By evening’s end, my entire living room stunk of low tide and I had plowed through 3 Asahi beers in a desperate attempt to temper the saltiness. They were quite good, my dog particularly loved them, but I will only be able to eat these again once I forget what they tasted like.

The “Premium” Cold Smoked Seafood Rulet from Caviarman Gourmet. Out of all my depression purchases, this premium fish “rulet” is the one of which I’m least ashamed. It was very tasty, wholly unlike the fish wheel that had been shipped to me in a shoebox via USPS ground. Each fish (tuna, salmon, swordfish) had a distinct texture and flavor. The fishiness was very subtle, and it all tasted wonderfully fresh. Highly recommend.

Did any of this fish cure my depression? No. But I was able to forget about the state of affairs momentarily while eating the Koryushka, because I couldn’t think of anything other than how fucking salty those lil things were. That was lovely. So yeah, with the help of all my mail-order fish, COVID Father_Karine was feeling just fine.

im good fam

But I knew I wasn’t alone. In fact, COVID mass pressure-tested every relationship in the universe. If your marriage/friendship survived the pandemic, congratulations. It was a fucking gauntlet, wasn’t it?

Not all of mine survived. One of my friends had been going through a divorce for years at the time the pandemic hit. Before the split, we’d meet up and she’d complain about her marriage incessantly; nothing terrible, just the typical “I got married too young to a dude I shoulda friendzoned” stuff that ultimately coagulates into the most bog-standard midlife crisis when you reach 35. It was all very tedious, but you gotta support your friends through their midlife crises because that’s what friends do.

But it felt like our conversations never changed. Eventually I began doling out “damn that’s crazy!”s with such casual indifference that it almost felt mean. You’d think someone would stop and pause on the third “that’s crazy!” but, no. She gobbled up my head nods, my “hm!”s and my hollow platitudes like she hadn’t eaten in weeks. I could spend a full hour with her and repeat the same 5 lines. And when she had finally drained herself completely, she’d politely ask me the same three questions: “how’s work, how’s [husband], how’s the dog?” And I would grin big and respond “Busy, good, and crazy as ever!” I knew my time had come to volley the great Ball of Friendship(tm) back over the net, but by this time I was ready to get the bill.

Yes, I had suffered the fate of many a woman before me: I was no longer a friend; I was an emotional support mule. If you would have asked me back then how one becomes an emotional support mule, I would have answered that you are transformed into one quite mysteriously, against your will, in the dead of night by some master of black arts.

Much like Gregor Samsa, you just wake up in your new, non-human body and say, in a confused David Byrne voice, how did I get here?

But many years later, I understand that’s not true. I had let myself become such a beast. I just was too blind to realize it until I had gone Full Mule. I could only blame myself.

It was almost impressive how this pair dragged out a divorce given that neither of them had children or any assets whatsoever. When I finally found out what they had been fighting over for over a year—a very small pot of money a parent had gifted and a rent-stabilized lease only one person could afford—the last drop of empathy and compassion oozed out of my body and pooled into a corrosive little puddle that burned through the floor. Oh no, I thought. I was becoming bitter.

Whenever she complained to me, I would think the same thing: how easy this would be had her ex-husband been some great villain. If that were the case, I could rally for her. The bugles would blow, and I would dutifully don my “Gorls’ Gorl” uniform and sit through her never-ending commiseration with a smile. “Fuck that guy,” I’d say over a martini. Because it would all finally mean something. But he was no villain. In truth, he was a good man. Absolutely cuntstruck, but good. Such a shame he lost his quiet war to some Temu Peaky Blinders acting coach who eventually relocated to FLORIDA, the mecca to which all acting coaches relocate once they’ve hit it big teaching acting in New York City. And to watch these two silly idiots use their parents’ money to mediate each other into oblivion over the lease to a shitty apartment caused me so much heartburn back then that I still had to walk away from my computer three times while typing this now.

We hung out multiple times over the pandemic and after, each hang worse than the last. She was anxious before the plague; afterwards it all went sideways. She would schedule things and bail on me immediately before, or she’d excuse herself to go to the bathroom and then hit me with a text that she actually left 15 min ago. Even in 2023, she’d still be paranoid about whether I had Covid (idk maybe!?), where I had gone that week, who I had been with, etc. Yes, I am aware that is mental illness and I am empathetic. But just because it’s mental illness, doesn’t make it not super annoying for me, especially the 10th time it happens.

Needless to say everything came to a head in mid-2023; I had reached out to her, via text, to ask her opinion on a project I was working on. What I received back was a giant wall of text outlining my many failures as a friend: my not asking how she was doing before asking “a favor” (her opinion!), my failure to proactively reach out, my forgetting her birthday (I did), my wanton disregard for her COVID boundaries (I’m vaxx’d), my insensitivity to her struggles. It all hit me like a sledgehammer, one adorned with the frilly ribbons of sanctimonious therapy speak.

I’m not asking you to adjudicate whether she was right and Father_Karine is merely an unreliable narrator. I am here only to talk about what happened next, which was that the therapy-scold diatribe sent me into a Beatrix Kiddo rage spiral. In the heat of the moment, I disregarded every bit of advice I had internalized from “Crucial Conversations: Tools For Talking When Stakes Are High” and texted back a single line: “Alright then. Go fuck yourself.”

Peace lay before me, all I had to do was take a beat and respond rationally, civilly. But instead I chose the instant dopamine hit of throwing a match into the gasoline and letting the flames lick my stupid donkey face.

And just like that, our decades-long friendship was over. We never spoke again.

Do I miss our friendship? I certainly don’t miss what it had become at that time. I very much miss what it had once been.

Do I regret what I said? Absolutely. The truth was, I didn’t much care for her when I dropped that bomb. In that moment, I chose to be immature, to reduce myself to a petulant little child. A thirty-five-year-old Eric Cartman in a prairie dress spouting “Screw you guys, I’m going home!” And that’s not who I ever want to be.

More to the point: in choosing to act like a petty ass bitch, I foreclosed the opportunity for our friendship to ever become anything different. People do change, for better or worse, all the time. To think that there could not be some version of the future—perhaps one not ravaged by war and disease—where we could once again see a movie together, like we had done in the good old days, is silly. Yes, I know—plenty of fish in the sea. In your 30s, however, you realize that your reefs, once teeming with life, become more sparse, more bleached with each passing year. Should we not always choose life over nothing?

The Seventh Seal (1957)

Years later, I look back on the situation and see it for what it was: a communication failure so spectacular it should be used as an example at professional workshops. We were two hurt human beings barking our imperfect truths at each other through the worst medium possible. Two women blindly riddling each other’s dying bodies with flaming arrows in the night.

If she called me tomorrow, I would apologize and mean it. I suspect she would do the same. Maybe we’d even resume the status quo. But now the ugly truth: neither of us has cared enough to pick up the phone. We both looked at the friendship and declined to resuscitate it. We did not choose life.

People come and go in life, but so long as you exist, the world keeps moving. In 2023, life slowly began to feel normal again. Or, at least, my brain decided to tell me it was. Whether things became objectively normal or my fatigued brain just shat out some chemicals to make me feel that way, I can’t tell. All I know is that I began seeing Tanya and her dried eels less and less on my feed, her smiling face now swapped for the most basic American bitch content like “Amberleigh’s No-Bake GLP-1 Friendly Protein Tahini Brownies” and “10 Maxi Skirts That Won’t Make You Look Involuntarily Solo-Poly This Summer.” And that could only mean one thing: I was cured.

As the city struggled to recover, my thoughts again turned east. Tanya was still posting, even if I wasn’t watching. While New York had come to a grinding halt, Privoz market had thrived, notwithstanding a plague, notwithstanding a violent war nipping at its heels. Less than two years after the market had reopened, on February 24, 2022, Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Footage of the encroaching war was recorded and eventually turned into the Oscar-winning documentary, 20 Days in Mariupol (2023). I was able to catch a showing of it at the Film Forum during its opening run in July of 2023. Like most Americans, I’ve never lived through a domestic war. All I know I’ve learned from books and film, the overwhelming majority of which focus on war through a retrospective lens after it’s happened or, the middle of war, that Hollywood so loves to portray. But what of the beginning of war? 20 Days In Mariupol portrays just that: the harrowing window of time that Associated Press journalists spent trapped inside the Ukrainian port city during the early weeks of the 2022 Russian siege.

There is simply no film quite like it. Perhaps because it is not so much a film as it is evidence.

After I watched it, I felt lower than I had in ages. I walked across town to Tompkins Square Park, counting more shuttered storefronts and addicts than I had ever before. I ruminated on the pandemic, my broken friendships, the political unrest here in the United States, and these brutal, senseless foreign wars. The young children who died in Mariupol. Their weeping parents, the terrible sound of that weeping.

In The Seventh Seal (1957), Bergman spent 96 minutes of perfect cinema communicating one eternal truth: life is fucking brutal, you WILL die, please try to savor the small pleasures. In the film, it was a bowl of strawberries and milk shared with kind strangers. But to Bergman’s point, it could be anything. A cup of coffee. A fish cake. A movie with a friend.

Overnight into Thursday, July 24, 2025, Russia launched a massive Shahed drone attack on Odesa, setting fire to Privoz’s Fruit Passage — the 1913 Nesturkh building, the market’s one architectural monument. The State Emergency Service’s statement read like a eulogy for the undying: “Pryvoz is not just a market — it’s the true heart of the Odesa region, where life pulses and the city’s spirit comes alive.”

The fires were extinguished by morning, and Privoz did what it has done for nearly two hundred years: it resumed trading.

life goes on Share

As always, my publication is free. If you enjoy my writing, all I ask is that you share it.





