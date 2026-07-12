father_karine

father_karine

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Debra's avatar
Debra
Jul 12

Father Karine, as a reformed emotional support mule to so many former friends, your "Alright then. Go fuck yourself." warmed my heart to no end.

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ScienceGrump
Jul 12

I'm really sad to read that you experience writing as self-harm, because this is so very good at every level.

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