father_karine

father_karine

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Dominique Afacan's avatar
Dominique Afacan
7d

The sort of writing that makes me wonder why I even bother. Thank you but also please get worse.

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sociallion's avatar
sociallion
7d

“I have a dream that children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their pudding but by the content of their character in relation to said pudding.”

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