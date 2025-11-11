father_karine

Johanna Polus
Nov 11

This was one of the best posts I've ever read on Substack. So funny but hit so hard.

I had years of botox but finally quit. I started because I was bothered by a few wrinkles, and I reasoned that injectables would eliminate that bother. The absence of wrinkles would free up headspace for bigger things than my face.

It was the exact opposite. I found myself scrutinizing my face more closely than ever. Were the wrinkles gone? Did the botox work? Or were they still kinda there? Was my face worth the money I paid for it? Was it a 600 dollar face? Did the doctor give me real botox or some watered-down Chinese substitute? Was my face a genuine designer face or a cheap knockoff?

I quit because I became alienated from my own face. I began regarding it as a product, a SKU. I also realized that my discomfort with looking older had something to do with not wanting to look as if I had suffered or been through anything difficult, ever. Which had something to do with not wanting to suffer or go through anything difficult, ever.

In many ways, the point of these procedures is to look as if you're really, really wealthy and totally at ease, a princess who glides through life with every need satisfied, never having to wrinkle her brow.

82 replies
Dawn
Nov 11

My first heartbreak over plastic surgery was seeing how the actress for Baby from Dirty Dancing got rid of her beautiful nose. So many wonderful faces lost to this shit. You're right, it's all hideous and I'm done with pretending it's a valid choice for people to make.

18 replies
1001 more comments...

