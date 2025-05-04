Revisiting my experience growing up in a socio-economically homogenous (poor, by American standards) small town and I must say, the climate was not at all what you would expect. You’d think there would be some level of common understanding where people agree that they are, more or less, all kinda poor. But in the absence of actual rich people or even upper-middle class people, someone must step up and fill that void to restore the natural order of things, I suppose.

And that is exactly what my mother and father did. When I was young, my parents were quick to remind me and my brother that we weren’t like these people. We were different. Better. We lived in a double-wide trailer. Our driveway was paved, not gravel or dirt. My father had an associates degree, which he touted as powerful enough to mask the stench of my mother’s GED. Our dog lived inside the home—a true hallmark of American civility. Of course, none of this meant anything to me as a child and I was always puzzled by the twinge of pride in my parent’s voices when they spoke of these things.

I believe there are two points in life when people are able to achieve an elusive form of egalitarism where money and status are totally meaningless: when they are quite young and, if all goes well, once again when they are old. The length of these periods varies from person to person, of course, with some able to achieve enlightenment early and some unfortunately never at all. The former period is cut short by life, the latter by death, but the point remains: the young and old are closest to the spiritual realm where concepts like pedigree, credentials, and possessions hopefully cease to exist entirely. I believe that when we die our souls are folded back into the great cosmic angel cake batter like fluffy ethereal egg whites where “self” ceases to exist entirely, and when we are born we are sucked out of the great mixing bowl once more.

My own blissful ignorance was shattered by a sleepover I attended in 1996 when I was nine years old. A random chick from school asked if I wanted to spend the night at her place. As a lonely child, the invite was well-received though I didn’t particularly know this girl well at all. I asked my mother for permission and, because this was the 90s, she immediately said “okay” without further questioning and drove her only daughter to an address scribbled on a piece of paper.

She drove aimlessly for some time in a remote part of our area, making a series of wrong turns that led her deep into the more Deliverance-y areas of my Appalachian town. When she finally stopped the car, I remember her muttering “Is this it? This can’t be it.”

In the lawn, a large Rottweiler changed to its doghouse went berserk upon our arrival. Years of this lonesome creature’s frustrated pacing had eroded the grass entirely from a perfect circle around the crude wooden structure. Not only was the grass missing, but the circle seemed chiseled deep into the ground in an apparent attempt to burrow out the other end of the earth. In some impossible fantasy in my head, that poor dog is still alive somewhere in China, ironically enjoying a much better life than it had in Pennsyltucky.

The state of my friend’s property briefly gave my mother pause—I saw it in her face. But it didn’t matter. To be honest, I think she could have seen a leather gimp chained up in that yard and it wouldn’t have changed her mind. Making friends was important, and I had so few of them. With that, my mother said “be careful, have fun!” and swiftly punted me out of the car like a mama bird pushing its chick from the nest.

To this day, the speed at which her red Chevrolet peeled out of that long, dirt driveway like she was some white trash Vin Diesel makes me laugh and think of her fondly.

There were many stark differences I noted at my new friend’s house, one being that we were permitted to eat sugary cereal for dinner and play with little oversight from her mother well into the night. At around 10 p.m. I started getting tired and said something like “so uh, we gettin’ TUCKED IN or what?” My friend just shrugged and said I could go to bed, no one was stopping me. Cool, alright, fine. The problem, however, was that there was nowhere for me to sleep, and while my friend had tossed me an extra (paper thin) blanket, she only had a single pillow which we obviously couldn’t share.

I asked my friend if she could get one for me, and she responded “Idk you’ll have to ask my mom.” I was hit with a wave of existential dread at the thought of having to ask this random woman for a pillow. Was I was mentally strong enough to just sleep without one on the floor? Perhaps I could pretend I was a small, displaced petting zoo pony sleeping on a pallet of hay. I lay there agonizing over whether I could endure this hardship, staring up at the ceiling like I was Captain Willard in his hotel room in Apocalypse Now.

But I was soft. I wanted a pillow. My sweet little girl head needed a pillow. And so, my terminally shy ass finally mustered up the nerve to track down this woman and ask for a spare pillow. When I made the request, she immediately became frazzled. It was as if I had asked her to procure for me Raphael’s "Portrait of a Young Man,” a painting missing since it was stolen by Nazis in Poland during WWII.

She returned 20 minutes later with some sack that was full of hard beads. She said something about it being a “buckwheat pillow” before slinking back to resume her 5-hour conversation on the landline. To this day I wonder if it wasn’t simply a burlap sack of haberdashery beans.

The next day my mother promptly picked me up at 8 a.m., intuiting that that early departure was necessary. This experience left me wondering if I wasn’t perhaps the luckiest girl in the word? My house had so many pillows. I got tucked in. My dog lived inside and didn’t look sad. We also had a pretty cool $400 above-ground pool from “Sam’s Club” that looked like this, except there were never any attractive people in it because my town didn’t have any.

this pool eventually became a cesspool of filth and foul disease after our maintenance on it abruptly halted in the early aughts. its carcass was, however, conveniently washed away from our yard and into our neighbor’s lawn by a flash flood in 2004 where it became, according to my father, “their fucking problem now”

My suspicions were bolstered over the years. Around 2001, my biology tablemate—a funny boy with a surname shared by a solid 20% of my 7th grade class—said his family was in the process of castrating their male cats because they had accumulated a feral cat problem on their compound. With an agrestic eloquence he informed me his family just placed rubber bands around the cat testicles until they necrotized and fell off, where they were left to decompose and reunite with the earth, as we all will someday.

Every day I would ask him how his particular cat’s nuts were doing with an eagerness that made him laugh. He would shake his head, smile, and tell me “not yet” or “still hangin’ on.” I had no idea how long it would take for cat testicles to fall off. But I’ll tell you this: it took it way longer than I expected.

After two weeks of negative answers, I stopped asking about his cat’s nuts. Then, quite suddenly on week 3 of Nutgate, he turned to me and said in a thick Appalachian drawl: “my cat’s nuts fell off.” I remember it clear as yesterday. Even as a young lady, I found it absurd but could not yet fully appreciate the brutality of it. Later, in another class, I recounted what he told me to other friends. I expected my anecdote to be met with shock and awe. Instead, I was informed that it’s “no big deal,” with some even remarking that it’s insane to take your animals to a veterinarian just to be neutered. This was simply ♫ the way of the woods (banjo riff) ♫.

My classmate’s cat’s nuts falling off left an indelible mark on me. This was really the first time in my life where I became acutely aware of my own socioeconomic standing and family dynamics compared to those of my peers. It was also a time of dramatic upheaval in my life. My classmate’s cat had lost his nuts, but I too had suffered a loss. At around 13, my mother finally left my father. I would have praised her for it had she only taken me with her when she left, something she said wasn’t possible at the time: a claim it took me well over a decade to understand and forgive. After she left, my father slumped into a deep depression. How foolish I was at the time to think the man couldn’t possibly get any more depressed than he already was.

What minimal efforts he made to keep the home or himself tidy ceased entirely in my mother’s absence, making my home entirely unsuitable for guests despite my futile attempts to play housekeeper. When meeting friends, I would rush outside to intercept them on the road in an effort to prevent them from gazing upon the eldritch horror that had mutated from my beloved childhood home. At this point, the property had been swallowed up by so much unruly vegetation that one of my friends once dissed me by saying that I “needed to stfu and finish my game of Jumanji”—an undeniably sick burn that stuck and became my nickname for most of my junior and senior years of high school.

But no matter how overgrown and “Heart of Darkness”-coded my house became, I suffered no feelings of inadequacy because most of my friends were equally, if not more, disenfranchised. Case in point: one of my closest friends at the time was a boy one year my junior named Brandon. Brandon was an anomaly in the town. Inside him two wolves: one, an absolute fucking hick through and through, the other a flaming pretentious gay boy with absolute star quality.

One of my favorite things about him was that, although he thought himself destined for Broadway, he was functionally illiterate at 15 years old. I recall the absolutely insane messages he would send me over AOL instant messenger. Even the simplest messages would take inordinate amounts of time to read and decipher due to the unusual phonetic misspellings of simple words. For example, he consistently misspelled “ignorant” as “ignert” & “roof” as “ruff”, and thought that Dunkin’ Donuts was called “Duncan’s Donuts” despite there being one in the nearby town.

While we were close, my friends and I never hung out at Brandon’s place because he lived in a small trailer that always had far too many people living in it at any given time. The few times I did visit there was an older, disabled man named “Buck” living there who Brandon referred to as his cousin. A year later, Buck was gone, replaced by a much younger cousin named Shirlie who was also intellectually disabled.

The thought “huh, Brandon’s family sure does have a lot of special needs people in it” passed over my underdeveloped brain like a shadow from time to time, but I never gave it any serious consideration.

Years later Brandon absolutely blew my mind when he admitted that none of these people were actual blood relatives, and that his family simply generated passive income by fostering random disabled people in exchange for some or all of these people’s social security/disability money. Yes, I now fully understand that is unbelievably dark. But at the time, I tried not to judge: I lived in a very low-income area with limited opportunity, and people did what they could to get by. It was simply ♫ the way of the woods (loon call) ♫.

As so, I was a bit shocked when Brandon finally invited us over one day in December before school ended for winter break.

“Hey, you guys should come over to my house for New Years Eve, I’m going to be alone and we can drink.” He said.

“Really?” I asked.

“Yeah, Shirlie’s gone, they said she couldn’t live with us any more, and my mom is going to the casino with her ex-boyfriend.”

I completely glossed over the admission that his family had finally been banned from monetizing disabled people for beer money, choosing to focus solely on the fact that Brandon’s mom sounded cool as hell.

We spent the next two weeks desperately trying to procure alcohol for our big night. Those efforts were successful thanks to our friend’s chill older sister who bought us a bottle of “three olives” vodka and a bottle of fireball. On NYE, our big night, we drank all of this by 8 p.m. Two hours later, at approximately 10 p.m., a random man in his early 20s showed up with 24-case of beer and said “I usually party here, is [Brandon’s mom] here?”

We said no, but immediately welcomed him and all of his free, cold beer inside the trailer, for such hospitality is simply ♫ the way of the woods (low cicada hum) ♫.

In the kitchen, I privately asked Brandon if he knew this guy, and he said he thought he was a neighbor but wasn’t 100% sure. This strange adult man sat in silence in a tattered recliner and watched three 16 year old girls and one 15 year old gay boy crush the entire case of Coors light until immediately after midnight, at which point he left without saying more than “Goodnight.” Whether he was an angel, some devil, or just that guy, I do not know.

The next morning I woke up completely disoriented not knowing where I was. I couldn’t tell if it was just the hangover from my first time drinking or if it was an “All the Lovely Bones” type of situation where my spark had been snuffed out and my spirit was struggling to acclimate to my new condition.

I have no idea what we did after midnight, but Brandon’s trailer was absolutely trashed. A standing lamp had been smashed, the shower curtain and rod had been pulled down in the bathroom, and there was a variety of food garbage strewn about.

Between the four of us, we brought a lot of food. One friend’s parents had made a giant tub of 7-layer bean dip, one of the ones that looks like this:

i hope this picture was triggering

Brandon’s mom had left us hot dogs and sauerkraut—a Pennsylvania Dutch poverty NYE tradition—to eat at the stroke of midnight. In addition: cupcakes, onion dip, chips, and hot wings.

We ultimately ate approximately 10% of this stuff because we were stupid teenagers who just wanted to drink fireball and free weird guy beer the entire night. The rest of the food just kind of languished around the slightly above room-temp trailer all night and well into the late afternoon the next day.

When we all finally awoke the next morning, one of the girls eyed the damage and just immediately bounced, while my other friend and I stayed to help clean. I grabbed the huge glass container containing the bean dip. It had partially fermented after festering in a well-heated, single-wide trailer for 14 hours. I was about to toss the contents in the trash can when Brandon abruptly stopped me.

“What are you doing?” He asked rather defensively.

“Uh, throwing this out? It’s been out all night. It’s gross, dude.”

“We don’t throw that in the trash.” He said, shaking his head. “We scrape that shit in the crick.”

I then watched as he grabbed as much of the old food he could carry before heading outside. We followed him behind the trailer where, to his credit, he did exactly what he said he was going to do: he scraped that shit in the crick.

His bare right hand sloughed off huge chunks of the bean dip into the crick until the glass container contained nothing but brown, grey, and green streaks. It was an unseasonably warm winter that year and the water’s surface had not yet frozen over. Tiny currents carried away globs of refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and processed cheese shreds into the shimmering distance. Goodbye, dip.

Next, he went inside and unplugged the crockpot and, to my surprise, carried the entire thing outside. When at the water’s edge, he nonchalantly chucked two pounds of uneaten sauerkraut and hotdogs into a very shallow part of the crick. Unlike the bean dip which had been loosened by the water enough to float away in the drift, the hot dogs sunk as if they were made of lead. A black omen in Pennsylvania Dutch mythology, if there ever was one.

“Alright, then.” I said.

Who was I to judge? Perhaps this was simply ♫ the way of the woods (harmonica ditty) ♫. Perhaps this method was superior? In my home, we disposed of our refuse in what I thought was a civilized manner: by throwing it into a cheap plastic garbage can in the kitchen and leaving it there until it stunk up the house so bad my father begrudgingly sobered up enough to drive it 15 minutes to the dump. I remember his efforts to avoid this task entirely, including by:

Stomping his boot down into the can so hard the waste was compressed into dark matter;

Struggling to remove the bag from the can due to the aforementioned compacting;

Screaming and cursing like a maniac when the cheap bag inevitably ripped and food spilled everywhere; and

Finally dragging the bag into the garage where it would rot for weeks until he felt lucid enough to finally take the drive.

This grotesque man v. garbage cotillion dance never changed during the entire time I lived there and when I look back on it now I see it is perfect summation of his flaws as husband, father, and man.

The more I thought about my father and that awful town dump, the more sound Brandon’s natural methods seemed. Also around this time, I had educated myself on transcendentalism thanks to a recommendation from my super cool 16-year old e-boyfriend I met on Internet Relay Chat who, in retrospect, was almost certainly a 50 year old man.

In an effort to impress him enough so that he would finally fix his perpetually broken webcam, I read the entirety of Henry David Thoreau’s “Walden” in a week. If you didn’t know, Walden, a book that details Thoreau’s experiment of ascetic living in a self-built shanty near Walden Pond, MA from 1845–1847, is a YA classic beloved by teenage girls everywhere, ranking #3 only after “The Summer I Turned Pretty” and “The Fault in Our Stars.”

Every night after working my shift at the local Burger King, I would come home, sit at the family computer, and spend hours chatting with my mysterious beau while the dog licked fry grease from my pant-leg and my father lay unconscious on the adjacent sofa, snoring a snore that only spouses and children of alcoholics truly understand. We chatted about many things, but in the summer of 2003 transcendentalist literature was his topic de la saison.

When people warn of the risks of children interacting with strangers on the internet, all they do is talk about the dangers of being kidnapped and sexually assaulted. Nobody ever talks about the real risk: that an old man posing as a 16 year-old cutie from Oakland, California will groom you into reading and debating Ralph Waldo Emerson’s Self-Reliance and Other Essays, which is arguably worse than having nude photos of your underdeveloped body trapped forever on a hard drive buried under some guy’s floorboards like a 21st century tell-tale heart.

I think I could get over having my grainy 16-year old nudes stashed away in some pedo’s spank bank. However, I am convinced that being cajoled into reading Civil Disobedience to impress a phantom on the internet when I could have been out meeting normal boys in my town deeply shaped the trajectory of my life. For better or worse, that path has led me here today where I post on www.Substack.com from my empty, poorly-lit city apartment. And I wonder whether there is perhaps some other part of the multiverse where my brain had not been corrupted by the dark corners of the internet at such a delicate age, a place where 37-year old me is rolling down the streets of Westchester, NY mindlessly sipping matcha from my limited edition Stanley Cup as I drop my kids off at soccer practice in a Mercedes-Benz G 580e blasting Taylor Swift’s “1989” through the speakers.

But that was not my reality. In my reality, I heard Thoreau’s whining voice calling to me: "Our life is frittered away by detail... Simplify, simplify!” as I watched Brandon heave vittles into the crick.

While Thoreau—whose sparse diet was well documented throughout Walden—consumed much simpler fare than most do today, surely he generated some food waste during his time at the pond. Surely the man couldn’t always finish all of his hoe-cakes, boiled purslane, and hasty pudding. Though the book does not specifically detail Thoreau’s waste management techniques, we can only infer that he disposed of his scraps in the surrounding woods through what I will only refer to as “the Brandon Method.”

By the time I left Brandon’s house on that warm, snowless New Years Day, I had reached but one conclusion: He was enlightened; my father was not. I clung to this belief for some time, even after Brandon and I drifted apart after I departed for college and vowed never to return my hometown ever again. Then, years later, my other friend hit me with this picture she had snapped at Brandon’s place.

the park job here conveys a sense of urgency and/or anger that tickles me every time

If I may elaborate: this is not just any bear being trapped at Brandon’s house, it is the fourth bear trapped at Brandon’s house. She then informed me that Brandon’s family had racked up nearly $3,000 in fines related to dumping and the bear problem it created: an impossible sum now that they were no longer allowed to slurp from the social security/disability soup bowl.

There’s a morality lesson in here somewhere, I suppose. And instead of me trying to unpack it in any serious manner, I’ll just end with this: don’t scrape shit in the crick unless you’re ready for the bears.