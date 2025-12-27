I debated making this post. Only days ago I was gently chided by a loving fan for perhaps being a little too negative on the Substack “notes” platform recently. It’s true, I’ve been hating on a lot of things lately: social media, reality tv, celebrities, Doordash, godless plastic surgery, those terrible Pinterest “cozy slow morning” image collages posted here that are, at least in part, AI-generated. But those who really know me understand that my hatred of things is often done with such a girlish twinkle in my eye that one must question whether it’s hatred at all. My dearest friends know that I take such great pleasure in the act of casually hating on random things that one might say that it downright borders on joy.

me scrolling thru all the garbage on here

I can’t beat the allegations. I am a hater. In fact, one of my favorite holiday traditions is making a batch of the infamous Martha Stewart eggnog, gathering a few of my closest friends for a movie night, and hating the ever-loving shit out of a random Hallmark film. The purpose of this post is to make you feel like you’re along for the ride, joyfully hating right there next to me.

For those of you wondering “can I do this without the eggnog?” The answer is a resounding no. These films are unbearable to watch sober, and three glasses of Martha’s notoriously boozy eggnog is the perfect solution for that. More importantly, however, the unique blend of raw egg yolk, sugar, rum, whiskey, and 2Pac-quality cognac work together to stimulate one’s pineal gland enough to unlock the hidden meaning buried deep within every Hallmark film. Don’t panic if you lose your eyesight on glass number two—that’s just your engorged pineal gland putting pressure on your optic nerve. It should resolve on its own after a few more sips.

on glass #3 of That Nog

Without a doubt this eggnog is one of the most potent beverages I’ve ever had the pleasure of consuming. The strong taste of cognac transports me right back to 2009 when I was still super whiskey tango (white trash) and my favorite thing to eat in the city was the “Hennessy Wings” at the Second Avenue Dallas BBQ. Even more embarrassing, I would often wash them down with a “Henny Colada,” an order which once caused my waitress to give me a smirk that I interpreted only as “Damn, this white girl really loves Hennessy.” But the Henny Colada is no match for Martha’s nog, which I calculate at around 60% alcohol. In the recipe video Martha herself coyly warns: “remember: just one per person!” with a big shit-eating grin that says “see you in hell.”

So please, make a big batch in advance because you will need it. These Hallmark films are insufferable. “Of course they’re bad,” you’re thinking. “They’re propaganda.” But these films aren’t bad because they’re propaganda. “Casablanca” (1946), a film heavily influenced by the Office of War Information (OWI), is propaganda. “Top Gun” (1986), funded by both the Department of Defense and the Navy, is propaganda. “Soy Cuba” (1964), perhaps one of the greatest films ever made, is unapologetic Marxist propaganda.

I don’t dislike Hallmark movies because they’re propaganda, I dislike them because they’re bad propaganda. I have no idea how these films appeal to anyone. They reek of artifice: the harsh uplighting, the plot holes, the stunted dialog, the weird staged rental houses, the synthetic props, the synthetic people. Even the food in these films looks fake. If it’s not plastic, it was surely baked under the tepid glow of the lightbulb inside a child’s chintzy easy-bake-oven. All films have a scent, and these smell like an old “Bath & Body Works” at the bad mall back in 2004, its storefront non-consensually penetrated by the wafting fumes of the neighboring Payless shoe store.

In an era where most Americans clearly yearn to be seduced by some traditionalist fantasy, Hallmark bungles a lay-up. It is ironic that “Country Life Vlog”: a Youtube channel run by farmers living in the rural Qusar region of Azerbaijan, is exponentially more effective at turning me trad than the glossy polyurethane “Home Goods” clearance rack traditionalism sold by Hallmark.

I’ve never met a person who earnestly enjoys these films, so part of me refuses to believe they exist. But even so, I can search any Hallmark film and find multiple 10/10 star reviews on IMDB with the headlines that read: “By golly, Hallmark, you’ve done it again!” I would think these reviews are the nasty work of bots, but the misspellings and dialects are so distinct that I’m inclined to think real human fingers typed them.

Nearly every film follows the same formula: unfulfilled woman in Big City is led (by fate) back to Small Town, where she meets Love Interest and finds Purpose through faith and family. Arguably I am the perfect target for this propaganda: a (probably?) still fertile, but childless woman living in New York City working a soul-sucking corporate job. Every Thursday evening before I leave, I pour myself a glass of whiskey, press my body against the cold glass that runs the perimeter of my 38th floor office, and pay my respects to Garry Hoy: a legal legend who fell 24 stories to his death after attempting to demonstrate to some law students that the glass of his high-rise office window was unbreakable. RIP Garry. This one’s for you.

Yes, I should really lap these Hallmark films up: I check every box except being single. But, while I am married, the union is not consecrated by children, which means it is most definitely fake. Without children to bind us in the eyes of God, my husband could be easily discarded like a soiled diaper into a trash can at the Moynihan train hall as I make my way back to Beaverton Falls to be impregnated by a anthropomorphic Christmas Tree man.

i should move to azerbaijan

This year my friends and I chose a demented little gem from 2019 called “Christmas Town.” The film stars Candace Bure, whom you may remember as DJ Tanner from “Full House” or the 1,000 other Hallmark Christmas films she’s starred in over the years. This time around she plays a woman named Lauren Gabriel, a childless 40-something part-time substitute teacher who lives alone with her cat, Sassy, in Boston where she routinely gets ignored by her live-out boyfriend who’s seemingly always “away on business.”

I really had to laugh. I don’t know when it happened, but Hallmark appears to be moving away from the archetype of the overworked, career-obsessed executive lady towards a more…relatable kind of protagonist. First they came for the Girl Bosses, now they’re coming for the Girl Losers—who will be Hallmark’s next heroine? I hope it’s the chick who called me a fat dyke in 9th grade (only 40% true at the time, at best). I would pay $9.99 to follow her journey as she trades her part-time job ringing up Schmuffins at Sheetz to coast off her deployed husband’s military benefits all while getting dicked down by his best friend, Scooze, on the DL.

Hallmark writers looking for their new It Girl

As soon as you press play on Christmas Town, you’re blindsided with some corny flashback of Lauren as a six year-old child. It’s Christmas Eve and she’s upset because the wing of her Christmas angel ornament snapped off. “Don’t worry, sweetie, we’ll send her back to Grandon Falls and they’re fix her right up,” says her father, a moron who doesn’t know what GLUE is. The scene abruptly ends and suddenly we’re in Boston, roughly 35 years in the future.



Middle-aged Lauren is packing up her apartment. She’s finally landed a permanent teaching position at the ripe age of 43. The new gig is in Springfield, Massachusetts because “there just aren’t that many jobs in Boston,” notwithstanding that it is indeed the largest city in the state. I know every teacher has to do their penance as a substitute for a little while, but damn, bitch, twenty years? Even The Wire’s own disgraced Baltimore PD detective Roland Pryzbylewski only needed a few months to find a permanent teaching position, and he pistol-whipped a teenager and fatally shot a plain-clothes cop.

After Lauren’s friend inquires what her boyfriend thinks of the move, she admits that she hasn’t told him yet. “He’s been in London and has been really hard to get ahold of on the phone,” she says. I would say that’s cold as ice, but there seems to a subplot here where Lauren’s unserious boyfriend has sabotaged her fertility by stringing her along for years while he’s off playing Mr. Big Business Man, so uh…you go, girl, I guess.

I pondered, momentarily, if this film wasn’t designed to be a cheap proxy for pre-menstrual syndrome: a powerful hormonal phenomenon whose evolutionary purpose was to make women occasionally roid out so much that they find the nerve to leave their deficient partners in search of a better, more suitable mate. Needless to say, that is why I am critical of any strain of modern medicine that endorses the prescription of powerful psychiatric drugs to anesthetize this important and natural (though admittedly unpleasant) facet of womanhood. A Hallmark film is simply no substitute for the real thing.

And so, Lauren packs all of her worldly possessions into a few trunks, and stuffs her cat, Sassy, into a comically small cat carrier. One glimpse of this cat and I can tell it’s one of the ones people pay a lot of money for. I know that because I’ve never seen one of these cat types on the street or at a shelter. I’ve only ever seen them in Fancy Feast commercials so I know they cost six thousand dollars. While I love cats (really), I simply cannot move past the fact that there are people on this earth that pay money for them. It is truly a sign of mental illness to me and the fact that this substitute teacher has an expensive cat named “Sassy” tells me all I need to know about why this woman hasn’t been able to secure permanent employment in two decades.

On the way to the train station, she stops by her boyfriend’s house to drop the “to whom it may concern” letter in his mailbox like a coward, immediately before heading to the train station for her new adventure.

Let me just have an autism moment (if I may) and talk about trains. I love trains. I take them all the time for work. They whisk me away to exotic locations like Philadelphia, Newark, and Wilmington, Delaware: a city with an impressive 1:1 lawyer to crackhead ratio. It’s clear to me that this screenwriter has never been on a train in their life. This Hallmarkified train is wild. For starters, it’s completely decked out with Christmas decorations, which is laughable because we all know that real trains don’t even have toilet paper in most of the restrooms. If you’ve never been violently jostled while sitting atop an Amtrak train toilet as you rummage through your bag for a scrap of suitable ass-wiping material as 1,000 different people try to bust down the door even though it damn well says “OCCUPIED” outside, have you ever really been on a train?

Even if you can suspend your disbelief for the festive train cars, there’s the assistant conductor: an impeccably dressed, jolly white guy that looks like his dumb ass fell straight off the Polar Express. This man walks down the aisle politely alerting the passengers that the train needs to make an unexpected stop because “there’s an obstruction on the tracks.”

I’m intimately familiar with the Amtrak staff, the bullshit they have to put up with on a daily basis, and what that does to grind down their spirit. All I’m going to say is: if some folksy, old-fashioned train guy tapped me on the shoulder to personally inform me of a detour due to a “track obstruction” with a big friendly grin, I would immediately know it was a ghost and that I was riding some twisted Twilight Zone phantom curse train. As my fist punched straight through his ethereal ghost stomach, the apparition would laugh maniacally as his form dissipated into a puff of opaque, white smoke. At that point, I would jump off the platform and onto the track. Only then would I discover the sordid truth about the “obstruction:” it was just my own, lifeless body. Our protagonist, however, suffers a worse fate: she becomes stranded for a night in “Christmas Town.” Yes, Grandon Falls, known only to its locals as “Christmas Town,” is where the train is forced to stop until the ropes of intestine and severed limbs can be cleared from the tracks.

My vote for worst scene definitely goes to the meet-cute at the Christmas Town train station. The love interest, whom I will refer to as HeartThrob, is standing directly underneath a “Taxi” sign, which prompts Lauren to flag him down for a ride into town. At first blush I thought “wow, this guy’s way out of her league.” He’s tall, dark, and handsome in that weird, neutered way Hallmark loves. But when words came out of his mouth I heard a discernable lisp that I’m not proud to admit made me laugh pretty hard. Please don’t leave me comments about how mean it is to laugh at a grown man’s speech impediment. I’m trying to #dobetter and progress is not linear.

Instead of having self-respect and saying “I am not a taxi” this guy completely simps out, looks at her luggage, and says “looks like I’ll need a cart.” After he loads all her luggage onto the cart, he pushes it approximately five feet to the bed of his pick-up truck. Only when she sees the pick-up truck does she realize that he’s no taxi driver, he’s just Some Guy. Ooopths. But now he’s insistent on driving her, presumably because he’s excited to have fresh snatch in what is obviously some Brigadoon-ass town that appears once every 100 years before disappearing & swallowing up whoever is still there at midnight.

In what is perhaps the most infuriating 30 seconds ever, our heroine protests getting into this stranger’s truck and begins unloading her luggage from the bed, all while HeartThrob lobs it right back in. She’s presented with a classic Hallmarkian catch-22: to allow this handsome stranger to drive her to her destination without any opposition would make her a whore. But to protest too much would make her something worse than a whore: a prude. Ultimately she is left with no choice but to hop in and pray to an indifferent god that the film doesn’t turn into “Last Hallmark House on the Left.”

During the ride, HeartThrob informs her that the local inn (to which The Train has awarded her a voucher) is full of people displaced by a fire. Yes, unfortunately there’s no room at the inn. Instead, HeartThrob escorts her to an antiques store called “What’s Old Is New.” What luck: the aging proprietor has a spare room above the shop that he’d be willing to let. “It’s not much,” he says as he leads our protagonist up the stairs to a dazzling, fully furnished loft beautifully decorated with the finest Christmas Town antiques. It is an absurdity that gives celebrity bouncer Dalton’s gigantic rustic barn loft in “Road House” (1989) a run for its money.

After she settles in to her sick new apartment, Lauren heads over to “the Christmas Cafe” for a snack. It’s operated by two middle-aged lesbians who have no choice but to keep their relationship secret because it’s illegal to be gay in the unrecognized breakaway state known as Christmas Town. To me, the word “cafe” implies an establishment that serves actual food like sandwiches, soups, salads, maybe even a quiche. But this place apparently only serves cookies, candy, and hot cocoa. I guess these two women are too busy eating each other out in the safety of the walk-in cooler and leaving cocoa mustaches on each other’s minge to cook anything. Oh well.

What’s this? There, on the wall of Christmas Cafe is a framed photo of our protagonist’s father holding the Christmas angel ornament from the first scene. She reveals that he was a traveling salesman who passed away right after Christmas when she was six. How did he die? It’s never revealed. I wondered if he perhaps went full Willy Loman, the troubled protagonist of “Death of a Salesman” who committed suicide to atone for a lifetime of sniveling mediocrity by providing his family with life insurance money. But it doesn’t seem like there was any life insurance money here, because after her dad’s death Lauren apparently became a ward of the state and spent the next 10 years in foster care. Bummer.

Even better: before his death, her father apparently wrote a bunch of letters to his daughter at various stages of her life: each one to be mysteriously delivered on the eve of each birthday, perhaps by being dropped into her lap by the talons of the Harry Potter post office owl. Call me crazy, but maybe this guy should have spent a little less time James Joyce-maxxing and writing gay little letters, and more time making provisions for his young daughter so she didn’t get immediately thrown into a group home after he died. But what do I know, I don’t have kids and I’m not planning to grab the rope any time soon.

Along with all the framed photos of people who have hung themselves in the Christmas Cafe restroom over the years, there’s also an ominous “Countdown to Christmas” clock with some real Heaven’s Gate vibes on the wall. It reveals we only have 15 days to go until everyone’s Graduation. I mean, Christmas.

boxing day in Christmas Town

Things continue to progress as you would imagine. HeartThrob reveals his own backstory: he’s an unmarried handyman who lives alone in a beautiful multimillion dollar home with his nine year-old “foster child,” Dylan. If you’re asking why I put foster child in quotes, you definitely need another glass of eggnog. But, then again, if you’ve truly learned nothing from the recent news cycle about middle-aged men with curiously amassed wealth and a predilection for children, maybe even the nog can’t help you.

HeartThrob further explains that Dylan previously bounced around with a couple of foster families, but “they all moved away.” Because in Christmas Town you can apparently just rehome foster kids like they’re an unruly staffordshire terrier owned by three cohabitating juggalos. When HeartThrob sadly describes how Dylan’s last foster parents “just couldn’t take him with them” when they moved, I couldn’t help but imagine a Facebook post with the kid’s picture & headline “⚠️ URGENT—Owner Surrender! DYLAN only has 48 HOURS!!⚠️ "

But the script—a copy of which I could have really used in that Amtrak bathroom—doesn’t really explain how Dylan, a well-mannered, healthy-looking boy, ends up in “Foster Care” at all, let alone under the legal guardianship of an unrelated handyman known to the locals as “Mr. Fix-It.” I can only assume he arrived here the way 90% of children are sex trafficked which, according to my Q-anon uncle, is by being stuffed into a $2500 Wayfair armoire with a couple of bottles of Pedialyte and some astronaut ice cream before being loaded into a truck by the Wayfair Delivery Network (WDN). “That’s not real,” you say. But the man has the yandex.ru receipts to prove it and who can argue with that.

At this point in the film, one of my friends who first scoffed at my theory abruptly changed his tune as soon as he got a glimpse of Dylan’s bedroom. The entire room was aggressively decorated like outer space and even had an INDOOR ROCK CLIMBING WALL, despite the fact that this kid has allegedly only been living there for eight months. If Greg Araki’s beautiful, coming-of-age drama “Mysterious Skin” (2004) taught me anything, it’s that Pedo Houses are always fun as hell to compensate for the uhhh…other stuff that happens there. So enjoy that rock climbing wall, buddy. My parents wouldn’t even buy me a goddamn clarinet.

Once your pineal gland unlocks the secret illuminati pedophile cabal subplot, the movie really starts cooking. After a single night of babysitting Dylan, Lauren decides she wants to adopt him. I was hopeful for a second: perhaps Dylan would do what no foster child in that house before him could: escape from the clutches of this lispy pederast who clearly controls all of Christmas Town through money, blackmail, and brute intimidation tactics. It seems Dylan’s case worker was somewhat aware of the boy’s predicament because, despite Lauren being a substitute teacher with no permanent address, this random woman’s adoption application was approved faster than my brother’s GameStop job application was rejected back in 2003. And he literally listed “Wario” as one of his references, so.

But there’s more. Gloria, one of the Christmas Cafe Lesbians, is also a teacher at the local school. She’s managed to snag Lauren an interview for a full-time teaching position at Christmas Town elementary. It’s soon revealed that Gloria, who appears to be only five years older than our protagonist, has decided to retire early so that Lauren can have her old job. Because that’s how retirement works. You can just give your job to someone else. I don’t think they even need to accept it.

To effectuate the transfer, Gloria says “I HEREBY RETIRE” and as soon as those magical words leave her lips her job is CANCELLED and her name immediately disappears from her classroom door. “Good,” I think, as she yammers on about how she’ll finally be able to spend more time working at the Christmas Cafe. Maybe someone can finally get a grilled cheese sandwich there. And maybe these ladies will finally don some gloves on those filthy hands. I know they’ve been elbow deep in each other’s Christmas Stockings in that walk-in (the only place not monitored by CCTV in Christmas Town), because the gingerbread is starting to taste like it’s been dunked in a vat of Maruchan chicken ramen.

If the film had a climax, which it certainly does not, it would be the Christmas Town Christmas Eve Dance at what appears to be a barn. Ah yes, the public “Christmas Dance” that happens in every small town in America. You know the one. During a slow-dance with HeartThrob, Lauren pulls the most infuriating move ever by doing that “I have some biiiiig news but I can’t say what quite yet, tee hee” thing that made me want to punch through my tv screen into Candace Bure’s stupid face. At that point, HeartThrob realizes that Lauren is in the process of legally adopting Dylan. Incensed that his boyslave has been stolen out from underneath his nose, he storms off to brood in the corner of the dancing barn like a massive pussy.

Shortly thereafter HeartThrob says the only line in this film that any makes sense: “It’s too soon. You’ve only known him for two weeks.” You can see him fight back tears as the thought of dismantling the rock climbing wall and destroying the hard drives begins to sink in.

The final scene is an exercise in nihilism that would make even Nietzsche lose sleep. At the film’s conclusion, Lauren informs Dylan that she is, indeed, going to legally adopt him. The boy beams with hope as he entertains a future far from the horrors of Silent Hill (d/b/a Christmas Town) . But only moments later the other shoe drops: Lauren reveals that not only will she be his new mom, she’ll be staying in Christmas Town so that the three of them can be one big happy family, forever. HeartThrob has no choice but to acquiesce to this arrangement in order to maintain access to the boy. The camera zooms in on Dylan’s face. Oh, sure, he smiles, but we eggnog drinkers can see the light drain from his eyes. We are left with the tacit understanding that it will take the boy decades of therapy to work through the realization that he was just a pawn in a game so twisted the innocent mind of a child couldn’t remotely comprehend it.

In some heavy-handed symbolism, HeartThrob accomplishes what Lauren’s father failed to do before he killed himself: glue a shitty Christmas ornament back together, which of course is then placed on top of the Christmas tree. “Enjoy your closure, you filthy pigs,” the writers seem to say as this new “family” hugs under the tree. “Closure?” I scream, emboldened by the nog. The film entirely glosses over how Sassy the cat was locked in the antique store loft for weeks without food or a litter box. As the credits rolled, I was left to imagine the aging antique seller returning to his loft and screaming “Jesus Christ” when he finds it absolutely caked in feline excrement. I don’t think he’d even make it up the stairs before he was bludgeoned with the smell of fancy cat urine, which I understand is up to thirteen times more pungent than plebian cat urine. I think he’d actually suffer a minor stroke when confronted with the aftermath. And I just know they don’t believe in security deposits in Christmas Town (the currency there appears to be hot cocoa and trust) so my man is gonna have to sell a lot of bric-a-brac to get the smell out.

As I sipped the remainder of my eggnog, I pondered the type of person who consumes these films like they’re drugs. Reddit, Quora, and Threads (a/k/a the Devil’s trifecta) are rife with posts from lost souls seeking recommendations for real-life Hallmark towns in which they can live out the remainder of their earthly days. Their desperation and longing so palpable I couldn’t help but think of the striking parallels with the Twilight Zone’s own Willoughby: an idyllic, peaceful 19th-century village that stressed advertising executive Gart Williams escapes to via his commuter train, in search of a simpler, happier life. But just like in real life, things are never so straightforward in the Twilight Zone; the quaint little town is ultimately revealed to be nothing more than a metaphor for the sweet release of death: that mysterious, captivating thing most people have fantasized about sometime in their lives—some of them, of course, more seriously than others.

Willoughby? Maybe it's wishful thinking nestled in a hidden part of a man’s mind, or maybe it’s the last stop in the vast design of things—or perhaps, for a man like Mr. Gart Williams, who climbed on a world that went by too fast, it’s a place around the bend where he could jump off. Willoughby? Whatever it is, it comes with sunlight and serenity, and is a part of The Twilight Zone.

till we meet again, in christmas town