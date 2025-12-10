father_karine

father_karine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Czarny Kot's avatar
Czarny Kot
2d

the relatability of this story is unreal. every last detail. quintessential millennial experience. thank u for sharing

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Beastly author's avatar
Beastly author
2d

Enjoyed this (especially the bit about the plastic chair on Grindr!)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 father_karine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture